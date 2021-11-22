Power Rankings: Sunshine State of Hockey

It wasn’t necessarily the best week for our Edmonton Oilers but it also wasn’t the worst! Nonetheless, we always have something to talk about in our power rankings. Alright party people, get ready because the time has come for our annual Nation Viewing Party! This year we’ll be at Campio Brewing Company to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on November 27th. Admission is $25 per person which will get you into the party with a swag bag full of Nation gear, gift cards and much more. My favourite part about this entire night is that the proceeds will be donated to our good friends at The Edmonton Humane Society to help all of the shelter animals in need.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO