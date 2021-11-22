GAME DAY: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS -- Making their fourth-ever appearance in the Maui Invitational, Wisconsin (2-1) takes on Texas A&M (4-0) in quarterfinal action...247sports.com
LAS VEGAS -- Making their fourth-ever appearance in the Maui Invitational, Wisconsin (2-1) takes on Texas A&M (4-0) in quarterfinal action...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0