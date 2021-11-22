ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME DAY: Maui Jim Maui Invitational Quarterfinals

By Evan Flood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Making their fourth-ever appearance in the Maui Invitational, Wisconsin (2-1) takes on Texas A&M (4-0) in quarterfinal action...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports

247Sports

