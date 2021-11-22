ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor carries Wentz & Colts past Bills 41-15

By Neil Vierzba
KFYR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (KFYR) - It was a monster day for Jonathan Taylor on...

www.kfyrtv.com

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 19 thoughts on Jonathan Taylor, Frank Reich, more from Colts' 41-15 win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Ten quick thoughts from the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium: 1. The Colts' game script in this one was fantastic. That's not a new thing for Frank Reich, but his knowledge of this established Buffalo defense came in handy to score the first opening-drive touchdown they've allowed all season. In the rain and against a ball-hawking secondary, he went to Jonathan Taylor for four straight runs behind...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 41-15 win over Bills

The Indianapolis Colts heard the noise of how they can’t beat good teams and that they can’t finish their opponents. They responded with a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills and made a statement to the rest of the AFC. The offense punched the Bills’ defense in the mouth to...
NFL
FOX59

Taylor scores five touchdowns as Colts dominate Bills 41-15

INDIANAPOLIS – This time the Colts made the most of their trip to Western New York. They dominated the Bills 41-15 behind a franchise day from Jonathan Taylor to avenge last season’s loss in the playoffs. The NFL’s leading rusher became the first Colts’ player to score five touchdowns in a game. The win also […]
NFL
kdal610.com

NFL roundup: Jonathan Taylor scores five times as Colts blast Bills

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the point spread that had Buffalo listed as a seven-point favorite. Taylor is the 16th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a game.
NFL
nny360.com

Taylor’s record day helps Colts dismantle Bills

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards Sunday and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, in Orchard Park. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another one on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the point spread that had Buffalo listed as a seven-point favorite. Taylor is the 16th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor goes bonkers for Colts vs. Bills in first half

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to prove that he’s one of the best running backs in football. Right now there’s really no debate that Taylor isn’t the best running back in the NFL. He’s having an insane game against the Buffalo Bills that features him already having 79...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Knee-jerk reactions: Colts dominate Bills in all phases for 41-15 victory

Well, the Colts couldn’t have drawn it up any better than that. Jonathan Taylor is clearly the best healthy running back in the NFL, and an argument could be made that he’s the best when Derrick Henry is active too. Taylor has blinding, world-class, breakaway speed. He is a bulldozer in the hole and has more yards after contact than anyone else this season. He has been productive as a pass-catcher and his ability in the open field makes it impossible for any opponent to ignore him on screens or as a dump-off option. He is a willing blocker in the passing game.
NFL
audacy.com

The wheels come off as the Bills are bucked by the Colts 41 - 15

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN/Getty Imaes/AP/USA Today Images) - Coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts discovered an easy fix to their problems holding fourth-quarter leads: Keep feeding Jonathan Taylor the ball. The second-year running back set a franchise record by scoring five times, and took over the NFL lead in...
NFL
Greensburg Daily News

Taylor's record-setting performance leads Colts to rout of Bills

Jonathan Taylor forced his named into a prominent position in the MVP conversation Sunday. But, as usual, the Indianapolis Colts running back was far more concerned with what his performance meant for his team. Taylor complied more than 200 yards from scrimmage and set a franchise record with five touchdowns...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rout Bills, 41-15, in Week 11 upset: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) leaned on their star running back to pave the way toward a 41-15 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Despite being underdogs by more than a touchdown in Week 11, the Colts pulled off an incredible dominating win over one of the best teams in the NFL. They did so by leaning on the run game while forcing clutch takeaways against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-5 following a win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, 41-15. Indianapolis scored a touchdown on the ensuring series after three of their takeaways. The Colts lead the NFL in points off turnovers (98). —————— Colts Offense. Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in...
NFL
Buffalo News

Colts 41, Bills 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills, who committed four turnovers. After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 standouts from Colts' 41-15 upset win over Bills

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) marched into Highmark Stadium for a Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-4) and, despite being underdogs, came away with a 41-15 routing upset. It was a historic day for running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored five total touchdowns, becoming the first Colts player ever...
NFL
indianapolismonthly.com

Game 11: Colts-Bills, Jonathan Taylor Superstar Edition

Hi, it’s your (hopefully) favorite sports talker guy, Derek Schultz, here with a full complement of Indy Monthly #analysts, Nate Miller and Michael Rubino, to discuss Football Things! Unfortunately, I have to pause from looking up plane tickets to Los Angeles in early February to do this, but I want to be “””professional.”””
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from 41-15 win over Bills

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) enjoyed a major statement win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday with a dominating 41-15 upset at Highmark Stadium. The Week 11 victory was the biggest one of the season for many reasons. Most importantly, it showed the Colts can not only compete but downright dominate a playoff-caliber team on the road.
NFL

