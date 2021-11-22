Taylor carries Wentz & Colts past Bills 41-15

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In most any other game, the low point for the Bills would’ve been Isaiah McKenzie stumbling untouched at the Buffalo 13 and losing the football to set up Jonathan Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown to put the Colts up by 17 near the end of the second quarter.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Ten quick thoughts from the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:
1. The Colts' game script in this one was fantastic. That's not a new thing for Frank Reich, but his knowledge of this established Buffalo defense came in handy to score the first opening-drive touchdown they've allowed all season. In the rain and against a ball-hawking secondary, he went to Jonathan Taylor for four straight runs behind...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Jonathan Taylor didn't only carry the Indianapolis Colts back into the thick of the AFC playoff race -- he likely also carried himself into the thick of the MVP race. Taylor had a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards, and he became just the 18th player...
The Indianapolis Colts heard the noise of how they can’t beat good teams and that they can’t finish their opponents. They responded with a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills and made a statement to the rest of the AFC. The offense punched the Bills’ defense in the mouth to...
INDIANAPOLIS – This time the Colts made the most of their trip to Western New York. They dominated the Bills 41-15 behind a franchise day from Jonathan Taylor to avenge last season’s loss in the playoffs. The NFL’s leading rusher became the first Colts’ player to score five touchdowns in a game. The win also […]
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills defense knew Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was going to be a handful. What they didn't know was how dominant he would be against a Bills run defense that's been pretty solid all season. "We can't go out like that," safety Micah Hyde...
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the point spread that had Buffalo listed as a seven-point favorite. Taylor is the 16th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a game.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to prove that he’s one of the best running backs in football. Right now there’s really no debate that Taylor isn’t the best running back in the NFL. He’s having an insane game against the Buffalo Bills that features him already having 79...
Well, the Colts couldn’t have drawn it up any better than that. Jonathan Taylor is clearly the best healthy running back in the NFL, and an argument could be made that he’s the best when Derrick Henry is active too. Taylor has blinding, world-class, breakaway speed. He is a bulldozer in the hole and has more yards after contact than anyone else this season. He has been productive as a pass-catcher and his ability in the open field makes it impossible for any opponent to ignore him on screens or as a dump-off option. He is a willing blocker in the passing game.
Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN/Getty Imaes/AP/USA Today Images) - Coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts discovered an easy fix to their problems holding fourth-quarter leads: Keep feeding Jonathan Taylor the ball. The second-year running back set a franchise record by scoring five times, and took over the NFL lead in...
Jonathan Taylor forced his named into a prominent position in the MVP conversation Sunday. But, as usual, the Indianapolis Colts running back was far more concerned with what his performance meant for his team. Taylor complied more than 200 yards from scrimmage and set a franchise record with five touchdowns...
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) leaned on their star running back to pave the way toward a 41-15 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Despite being underdogs by more than a touchdown in Week 11, the Colts pulled off an incredible dominating win over one of the best teams in the NFL. They did so by leaning on the run game while forcing clutch takeaways against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.
The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-5 following a win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, 41-15. Indianapolis scored a touchdown on the ensuring series after three of their takeaways. The Colts lead the NFL in points off turnovers (98). —————— Colts Offense. Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Indianapolis Colts have won five of six to improve their record to 6-5 with a huge win in Buffalo. The Bills went into the game with a division lead but now find themselves looking up at New England. 4:00 p.m. - End of game. Colts...
Plays of the game: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills, who committed four turnovers. After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots.
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) marched into Highmark Stadium for a Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-4) and, despite being underdogs, came away with a 41-15 routing upset. It was a historic day for running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored five total touchdowns, becoming the first Colts player ever...
Hi, it’s your (hopefully) favorite sports talker guy, Derek Schultz, here with a full complement of Indy Monthly #analysts, Nate Miller and Michael Rubino, to discuss Football Things! Unfortunately, I have to pause from looking up plane tickets to Los Angeles in early February to do this, but I want to be “””professional.”””
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) enjoyed a major statement win over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday with a dominating 41-15 upset at Highmark Stadium. The Week 11 victory was the biggest one of the season for many reasons. Most importantly, it showed the Colts can not only compete but downright dominate a playoff-caliber team on the road.
