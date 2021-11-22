Taylor carries Wentz & Colts past Bills 41-15

Well, the Colts couldn’t have drawn it up any better than that. Jonathan Taylor is clearly the best healthy running back in the NFL, and an argument could be made that he’s the best when Derrick Henry is active too. Taylor has blinding, world-class, breakaway speed. He is a bulldozer in the hole and has more yards after contact than anyone else this season. He has been productive as a pass-catcher and his ability in the open field makes it impossible for any opponent to ignore him on screens or as a dump-off option. He is a willing blocker in the passing game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO