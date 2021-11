Hello, all you early birds out there, good on you for thinking about your friends and family's gifts so far in advance. The holiday season is a couple of short weeks away and we still have the fabled Black Friday to survive and get some deals out of. With that in mind, we thought today was a good day to run down some of our picks for that very special gamer in your life. Clueless grandparents, welcome. It's ok, we struggled to understand Roblox as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO