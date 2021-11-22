Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A.

Catwoman star Halle Berry would love to direct another version of the movie. She talked to Jake's Takes about her upcoming film Bruise. The Monster's Ball star actually is behind the camera for this outing and is shifting toward directing. If given the chance to revisit any of her past roles, that's the one she would go back and try again. Catwoman is a film that has undergone a bit of a transformation for general audiences. Just like Jennifer's Body, it's a cult classic as people begin to appreciate the unique contribution to the genre. (As there are calls for different superhero movies, Catwoman is very different as far as this whole operations goes.) Just this Halloween, you saw a bunch of fans cosplaying her version of the character. Check out what she had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO