ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

American Solar Challenge: an uphill battle across the Midwest

By Tanya Kuruvilla
mathworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s post, Sam Reinsel joins us to talk about the American Solar Challenge. Over to you, Sam.. With electric vehicles coming to the forefront of the industry, innovations and new approaches in energy efficiency are likely to become the next big battleground in production vehicles. You don’t need to look...

blogs.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Caucasian households in U.S. emit most carbon despite greater energy efficiency

Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kelo.com

Record challenging warmth to spill across Plains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The same pattern that is responsible for yet another round of heavy rain slamming the Washington and British Columbia coasts, and a train of “clippers” diving through the Midwest and Northeast will also lend to a big warmup for parts of the Plains early this week. Residents from southern Alberta to parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri will see a stretch of well above-average temperatures, and could even see some daily high-temperature records challenged.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Panels#Solar Car Racing#Lightyear
9&10 News

Meat Processors Across State Facing Challenges

Firearm deer hunting season is underway right now in Michigan. Meat processors across the state are working hard to keep up. “The trouble last year was staffing,” said Colin Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Deer Processing. Staffing is still an issue for many meat processors across Northern Michigan. “It affects my...
AGRICULTURE
News 8 WROC

Electric trucks: What to know about the future of pickups

The real challenge for electric pick-up trucks is convincing traditional truck buyers to give them a chance. A quick glance at who buys the best-selling Ford F-150, along with the second- and third-best-selling Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, and it’s clear these folks aren’t exactly bleeding-edge tech geeks. Truck owners tend to think of their vehicles as pure utility devices – tools engineered to get important work done. These buyers have no time or patience for compromises, regardless of powertrain.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Tribune

Moving from renter to owner an uphill battle in Colorado

Most first-time homebuyers are renters, and one way to measure the difficulty of switching from renting to owning is by comparing how much the typical home costs versus the typical annual rent in a given location. Nationally, median home prices are 18.27 times the median annual rent, or put another...
COLORADO STATE
wearebreakingnews.com

Rivian Electric Pickup Raises Questions About Battery Power

Rivian Automotive Inc’s electric vans for e-commerce retailer Amazon.com Inc may have a more limited range than previously disclosed, The Information revealed on Friday, citing a driver who tested the vehicle. According to The Information, the driver said the battery drained about 40% faster than normal if the truck’s heater or air conditioning was on. Amazon, which disclosed a 20% stake in Rivian at the end of October, ordered 100,000 of its electric delivery vans in 2019 as part of an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Rivian had revealed that the trucks would have a range of between 120 and 150 miles, depending on their size. But that range is much lower depending on the weather, according to the report. The document also quotes Ross Rachey, director of Global Fleets and Products at Amazon, who explained that air conditioning and heating could drain the batteries of the vehicles being tested, and that these trucks did not have the insulation that vehicles will have. manufactured finishes. The prototype truck used had up to 12 cameras inside and outside the truck, but Amazon plans to add another four once the vehicles hit the road, Rachey said. * With information from Reuters. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
CARS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

U.S. Hispanic Chamber CEO: Hispanic-owned businesses still face uphill battle for loans, resources

The Hispanic population jumped by 66% in the Upstate between 2010 and 2020, but Ramiro A. Cavazos said the playing field for Hispanics, nationwide, is far from level. The University of South Carolina-Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics hosted a discussion featuring Cavazos, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in a webinar on Nov. 9.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
rejournals.com

Hordes of pigeons, a mysterious interior and a neglected building: BKV Group takes on the challenges to preserve Kansas City’s Midwest Hotel

Some projects pose more challenges than others. And turning a 100-year-old hotel, one overrun with pigeons, into a new apartment complex? That’s a big one. But that’s exactly the task architecture and design firm BKV Group took on for developer client City Club Apartments. City Club Apartments saw potential in...
LIFESTYLE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy