American Solar Challenge: an uphill battle across the Midwest

Rivian Automotive Inc's electric vans for e-commerce retailer Amazon.com Inc may have a more limited range than previously disclosed, The Information revealed on Friday, citing a driver who tested the vehicle. According to The Information, the driver said the battery drained about 40% faster than normal if the truck's heater or air conditioning was on. Amazon, which disclosed a 20% stake in Rivian at the end of October, ordered 100,000 of its electric delivery vans in 2019 as part of an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Rivian had revealed that the trucks would have a range of between 120 and 150 miles, depending on their size. But that range is much lower depending on the weather, according to the report. The document also quotes Ross Rachey, director of Global Fleets and Products at Amazon, who explained that air conditioning and heating could drain the batteries of the vehicles being tested, and that these trucks did not have the insulation that vehicles will have. manufactured finishes. The prototype truck used had up to 12 cameras inside and outside the truck, but Amazon plans to add another four once the vehicles hit the road, Rachey said. * With information from Reuters.

