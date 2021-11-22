AUDIO: Peeper & Le Play – “Big Ol’ Thing”

If you somehow thought Wave Chapelle was lacking drive while dropping a new song every week, you’d be sorely mistaken. However, he’s determined to keep the hustle up, and motivates himself on “Go Harder,” his latest track. With a piano-driven beat, Chapelle raps about getting to the money, and plans to level up even further. The track explains that he can’t go back to his humble beginnings, and there’s only one way forward for him. The White Pack might be the strongest collection of singles that Wave Chapelle has put out every month, and you can hear that for yourself on “Go Harder” below:
