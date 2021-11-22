ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Peeper & Le Play – “Big Ol’ Thing”

By Bslowbro
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEccentric indie pop band Peeper & Le Play have a new single out. Spanning almost...

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Go Harder”

If you somehow thought Wave Chapelle was lacking drive while dropping a new song every week, you’d be sorely mistaken. However, he’s determined to keep the hustle up, and motivates himself on “Go Harder,” his latest track. With a piano-driven beat, Chapelle raps about getting to the money, and plans to level up even further. The track explains that he can’t go back to his humble beginnings, and there’s only one way forward for him. The White Pack might be the strongest collection of singles that Wave Chapelle has put out every month, and you can hear that for yourself on “Go Harder” below:
AUDIO: BoodahDARR – “The Prayer II”

After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:
AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Wise People”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher’s new single is about growth and change as you experience new things. What a concept! Everyone’s made mistakes in the past; we’re all healing and trying to keep up with the rest of the world. Don’t ever feel like you’re too old to be wrong. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger in the works from B.J. Fisher and we’ll be watching what he does next.
AUDIO: Spectral Display – “It Burns You When It’s Hot”

Spectral Display aren’t short on hits, and they don’t waste any time delivering ‘It Burns You When It’s Hot’ right after their critically acclaimed previous single, ‘Sorry Dear World.’. The Dutch-based band are currently smashing it left, right, and centre, and it’s no wonder since they’ve been thrilling the scene...
AUDIO: Kenton Place – “Done With You”

Kenton Place’s latest hit, ‘Done With You,’ is absolutely on the money. The rockers from the United States have us in their grip here, and they leap to the top of the echelon with a sound that will grab you!. ‘Done With You’ has the venom of a snake bite....
AUDIO: Dave Schoepke – “Drowning in Snow”

Experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke has a new EP out this week. These four pieces feature the drums embellishing the narrative, with some electronic effects added by Marco Sebastian Christ on the third and fourth tracks. A recurrent theme here is that technical progress is not the only way forward; he embraces a near-postmodern mindset of a new approach being capable of replacing an old approach rather than adding to it, which seems to inspire his creative decision of drumming for melody. Dave Schoepke pushes the envelope of conventional song structures with “Drowning in Snow.”
AUDIO: Deerskin – “Jester Jiggle”

World bass producer Deerskin’s latest single is indeed jiggly. With a swirling beat that sweeps you off the floor, this jam will have you cleaning your house with some rhythm. There’s some laughter samples from the jester himself sprinkled in as well. It’s another crafty cut from the ever-unique bass artist Deerskin.
AUDIO: Spade The Artist – “Stash House”

Spade The Artist is back, and with his latest drop, ‘Stash House,’ he is in top form. The Atlanta-based musicians’ new track is everything you’d expect from an artist of his calibre. From the first second, it’s captivating, with a hit rap performance about hope and optimism. Spade is self-assured, knows what he wants to achieve in life, and will go to any length to get there; we have no reason to doubt him!
Steve Edwards’ Pure Imagination Reflected In New Single “Colour Of Blood”

“Colour Of Blood” is the new single from recording artist, singer-songwriter, performer and guitarist Steve Edwards. From the new album Born, due to land soon, “Colour Of Blood” was released with a striking music video that visually supports this marvelous sonic experience. Steve Edward’s pure imagination and infinite talent are...
AUDIO: Rated-R Playboy – “Hypnosis + Gutterboys II”

Rated-R Playboy is headed into the end of the year with a pair of new tracks, keeping his swagger at an all time high on “Hypnosis” and “Gutterboys II.” The former features a zoned out beat, with Playboy talking about a ride or die significant other, and providing for the both of them how he needs to. The second track is a follow up to a 2020 single, with a grittier flow over another laid back. It’s a combo that works well, with the production flowing into one another seamlessly, and Rated-R Playboy combining raps for the streets and the women. Listen to the two-pack below:
AUDIO: Alyssia Dominguez – “Better Me”

Country singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez’s latest single is about living into the best version of yourself. She’s sick of beating herself up over past mistakes and is determined to build more bridges than she’s burned. It’s an uplifting anthem about running for the light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to hearing more from Alyssia Dominguez in 2021.
