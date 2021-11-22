ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri judge to decide potentially precedent-setting exoneration of Kevin Strickland

By Luke Martin, KCUR
WBUR
 6 days ago

This week, a judge in Missouri is expected to rule whether to exonerate a...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Kevin Strickland freed after judge vacates conviction in 1978 triple murders

A judge on Tuesday granted Jackson County prosecutors’ motion to exonerate Kevin Strickland in a 1978 triple murder and ordered his immediate release, confirming that Strickland suffered one of the longest wrongful convictions in U.S. history. Judge James Welsh, a retired appeals court judge, granted the motion filed by Prosecutor...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Martin
Kansas City Star

Finally free, Kevin Strickland released from prison

After 43 years, Kevin Strickland left prison Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021 after judge vacated his conviction in a 1978 triple murder. Strickland, who said he was in disbelief, was freed from prison after longest Missouri wrongful conviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

‘We respect the decision’: Gov. Mike Parson responds to Kevin Strickland exoneration

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was the first official to doubt Kevin Strickland’s wrongful conviction, said Tuesday he “respected” a judge’s decision to free Strickland. Judge James Welsh granted Jackson County prosecutors’ motion to exonerate Kevin Strickland in a 1978 triple murder and ordered his immediate release, confirming that Strickland...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exoneration
The Independent

Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings

A Kansas City man who has been jailed for more than 40 years for three murders was wrongfully convicted in 1979 and will be released, a Missouri judge ruled Tuesday.Kevin Strickland, 62, has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old. Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ruled after a three-day evidentiary hearing requested by a Jackson County prosecutor who said evidence used to convict Strickland had been recanted or disproven since his 1979 conviction. Missouri Attorney General...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pbs.org

News Wrap: Jury begins deliberating in Georgia murder trial, pharmacy chains found liable for opioid spread, Kevin Strickland exonerated after 43 years in prison

Where did a man appear in court to face charges after driving into a parade killing six, including a child?. Who was exonerated this week after 43 years behind bars?. Why did a federal jury find pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart partly responsible for the opioid epidemic?. What are...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

Exonerated man Kevin Strickland lights Christmas tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After spending more than 40 years in prison, a wrongfully convicted man was the guest of honor at a Missouri tree lighting Friday night. Kevin Strickland helped flip the switch on the display in Kansas City. Earlier this week, Strickland was released from prison after 43...
POLITICS
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Philip Popovic

The GoFundMe For Kevin Strickland Blew Past $1 Million After The Wrongfully Convicted Man Was Released From Jail

One week after Kevin Strickland was exonerated in relation to a 1978 triple homicide he says he didn't commit, a GoFundMe fundraiser for him grew to more than $1 million. It was established by a group called Midwest Innocence Project at the end of June, when the group said it was confident he would be released, but would face "many hurdles" in adjusting to life on the outside. To help Strickland cover basic expenses and a place to live, the organization was seeking donations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy