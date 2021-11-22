2-Ingredient Italian Affogato Recipe: You Can't Go Wrong With Coffee Drowned in Ice Cream for Dessert
Scoop the ice cream into a bowl or glass. Drizzle any or all of your toppings on it. Make up some good espresso coffee. If...30seconds.com
Scoop the ice cream into a bowl or glass. Drizzle any or all of your toppings on it. Make up some good espresso coffee. If...30seconds.com
30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.https://30seconds.com/
Comments / 0