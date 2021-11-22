ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

2-Ingredient Italian Affogato Recipe: You Can't Go Wrong With Coffee Drowned in Ice Cream for Dessert

By 9 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scoop the ice cream into a bowl or glass. Drizzle any or all of your toppings on it. Make up some good espresso coffee. If...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machine#Affogato#Dessert#Food Drink#Italian#French#Starbucks Pikes Place
Slate

Try This, and You’ll Never Buy a Pint of Ice Cream Again

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. In...
FOOD & DRINKS
times-georgian.com

The secret to tasty ice cream? Fresh ingredients and family

Now in its third year, butter’dudder hits its stride and looks to expand to neighboring cities. When Jim Rafferty and his two sons started an ice cream business three years ago, they hoped that mixing business and family wouldn’t create challenges. In fact, it ended up being the key to their success. Throw in some of the freshest ingredients found in the Southeast like locally-grown blueberries, dairy from a North Florida creamery, Georgia-grown pecans and black walnuts, and real butter rather than butter extract for a richer flavor, and you’ve got butter’dudder. It’s a name that perfectly sums up the company and its owners; quirky yet wholesome.
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

You Can Get Thanksgiving-Flavored Ice Cream For The Holidays

If there is one thing that most of us look forward to when it comes to Thanksgiving, it’s the food. There is just something about sitting down at a table that is heaped full of food that makes us feel good about that day. Although nothing would ever completely replace...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Whole Foods Fans Can't Wait To Try Its Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hot cocoa is a cold weather staple. Once the weather starts to get chilly, there are few things more satisfying than warming your hands on a mug of sweet, rich hot cocoa, especially if it happens to be topped with whipped cream or marshmallows. While there is no shortage of delicious drinks to enjoy this time of year, from eggnog to Glühwein, there is just something soothing about this classic beverage, which has been beloved by kids and adults alike from as far back as 500 B.C., when the Mayans first devised the precursor to the hot cocoa we know today.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Shortcut Runza Recipe: The Cabbage & Beef Stuffed Sandwich Recipe Nebraskans Can't Get Enough Of

Runza, a much-loved food in the Midwest (especially Nebraska) with Eastern European origins, is a yeast dough that's stuffed with beef, cabbage or sauerkraut and onions. The stuffed sandwich is also known as bierocks, kraut kuche or kraut bierocks. This easy Runza recipe starts with frozen roll dough, so it can easily be made at home – no matter what state you live in.
NEBRASKA STATE
BHG

17 Dreamy Peanut Butter Desserts We Can't Stop Making

It's the delicious base of our favorite childhood sandwich, but peanut butter is the perfect ingredient for so much more. Here you can discover peanut butter desserts that will quickly become a go-to when you need a sweet treat fix. Whether you're craving a classic peanut butter cookie or something a little different (think peanut butter cheesecake, fudge, and peanut butter desserts with chocolate), there's a recipe you're sure to love.
RECIPES
womansday.com

23 Deliciously Easy Italian Dessert Recipes

If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Italian recipes is decadent plates of spaghetti and meatballs, thin-crust pizza, or heaping piles of caprese salad, you're probably not alone. Italian appetizers and entree recipes are some of the most beloved in the world. Just think: You can't really go anywhere in the world without there being a pizza and pasta shop around the corner. But Italian desserts deserve some love, too, because they're just as delicious. From classic recipes like coffee-filled tiramisu to slightly lesser-known delicacies like panna cotta and anise cookies, Italian desserts really offer something for everyone.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Moist Amish Chocolate Cake Recipe: A Family Tradition & You Won't Believe the Secret Ingredient

My sister-in-law added this beauty to the Weavertown School Family Cookbook more than 20 years ago. It's a family favorite. Try serving it in a bowl, soaking it in milk, topping it with ice cream – or frost it with this easy five-ingredient chocolate frosting. Want to know the secret ingredient? Hint: Brew two cups of coffee before you begin baking. Drink the second cup of coffee while it bakes (or save it to eat with the cake).
RECIPES
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy