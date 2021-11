Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk, caught by Lake Superior.Nathan Keay (all photos) They live in Duluth, Minnesota – where Bob Dylan was born – are married, have children and are Mormons. During the pandemic, they opened the door to their world with the regular It’s Friday, I’m In Low internet sessions on Instagram, mostly filmed in their basement. Old and new songs were played, some of which ended up on Hey What. There were also light-hearted tutorials on playing the Low way and gardening tips. Their son Cyrus cropped up on bass. The openness is in keeping with a propensity for candour. Alan has had issues with drugs and his mental health – neither of which have been kept a secret.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO