Alifchief Returns With A Vibrant Debut Album, ‘Nusantarafrika’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Brunei to Uganda, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and versatile recording artist Alifchief takes us on a psychedelic journey with his debut 8-track album, 'nusantarafrika.'. Alifchief is well known for his artistic versatility, incorporating sounds from genres like psychedelic rock, 70s Afrobeat, Lingala, and funk. The electrifying performer has taken the stage at...

www.buzz-music.com

