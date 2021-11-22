ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

C’MON C’MON Trailer

filminquiry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big choices in life are examined in C’mon C’mon, the latest from writer/director Mike Mills. The film revolves around the relationship between Johnny and Jesse, uncle and nephew who are thrust together when Jesse’s mother must go out of town to care for her ex-husband. Johnny is a bit busy...

www.filminquiry.com

IndieWire

Joaquin Phoenix Is No Longer Scared by Interviews, Thanks to ‘C’mon C’mon’

It’s hard to imagine an actor with more disdain for the interview process than Joaquin Phoenix. Over the years, Phoenix’s awkward responses to questions from interviews have practically become an extension of his uneasy screen persona. In 2019, he walked out of an interview for “Joker” when asked about whether the movie incited violence, and when another reporter asked him about preparing for the role a few months later, he said it was “old news.” In 2014, he confessed during an Esquire profile that while he didn’t hate doing press, he certainly doesn’t like it, likening himself to “a bratty kid who...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Joaquin Phoenix, Mike Mills on Sincerity in 'C'mon C'mon'

NEW YORK (AP) — In Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a New York-based radio journalist who, throughout the movie, records interviews with real kids about their lives, asking them questions like, “What scares you?" and "What makes you happy?”. During the film’s making, Mills would schedule the interviews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
East Bay Times

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
BERKELEY, CA
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘C’mon C’mon

Newcomer Woody Norman Shows Joaquin Phoenix His Inner Child With Mike Mills' Brilliant Dramedy. *NOTE: This review was originally part of our Middleburg Film Festival coverage.*. The adult relationships one forms as a child are often the ones that shape us. C’mon C’mon, the newest feature from 20th Century Women...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Listening as an Action: Mike Mills on C'mon C'mon

Among the varied roles in his acting career—which includes both Joker and Jesus Christ, one year apart—Joaquin Phoenix gives some of his most meaningful work in "C'mon C'mon" sitting quietly, holding a microphone, listening. Sometimes he asks questions of his subjects, who are non-scripted children from different cities with a lot on their minds about their emotions, how they see the world, and what hope they have for it. These moments are made possible by writer/director Mike Mills, who has always presented central white male figures with a certain curiosity and sensitivity in acclaimed films like “20th Century Women” and “Beginners.” Having such a full-bodied Oscar winner play a radio journalist might be one of Mills’ most on-brand flourishes yet.
MOVIES
SFGate

Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Writer-Director Mike Mills Taps Into Experience Of Parenthood For ‘C’mon C’mon’ – The Contenders L.A.

As with his past features Beginners and 20th Century Women, writer-director Mike Mills focused his latest effort, C’mon C’mon, on family—this time honing in not on his relationship with his father or mother, but instead on that between an adult and a child. “The story, the heart of it came from me having a kid, and living with my kid, and experiencing the world with them,” Mills said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles even, “and having someone need you so fully. It’s so intimate, being a parent.” In the A24 pic, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist whose latest...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MovieMaker

The Title of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon Was Inspired By This French Composer

Most people listen to upbeat music while they work out — maybe dance music, top 40, or at least something above 150 beats per minute. But not Mike Mills, writer-director of C’mon C’mon, the new drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman. When Mills is at the gym, he listens to Erik Satie, a French composer of soft, languid piano music from the early 1900s.
MOVIES
Vulture

Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman Go ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’ in a C’mon C’mon Exclusive Clip

“Blah, blah, blah” is a powerful closing argument for children and adults alike, as evidenced in a clip from the new A24 film C’mon C’mon. In the film, soft-spoken journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). The exclusive clip gives a sneak peak into the pseudo–dad and kid relationship. The two play some version of 21 questions and Johnny does a lot of avoiding, well, the questions. “Why are you alone?” young Jesse asks, to which his uncle responds with, “Who cares? Blah, blah, blah.” The young boy strikes again. “Did you tell my mom to leave my dad when he first got sick?” he asks. When Johnny replies with, “I told her to take care of herself,” it’s the young boy’s turn to go, “Blah, blah, blah.” The apple never falls too far from the tree. C’mon C’mon is out now in theaters, co-starring Gaby Hoffmann.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wearemoviegeeks.com

Joaquin Phoenix in C’MON C’MON Opens This Friday at The Hi-Pointe Theatre in St. Louis

Read Jim Batts’ review of C’MON C’MON HERE. The Hi-Pointe Theater (1005 McCausland Ave in St. Louis), the best place in St. Louis to see movies! The Hi-Pointe has the best popcorn, the biggest screen, and a great beer selection! No reservations required at The Hi-Pointe. Just show up! Joaquin Phoenix in C’MON C’MON opens this Friday November 26th at The Hi-Pointe. There will be an advance screening November 25th at 7pm. The Hi-Pointe’s site can be found HERE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘C’mon C’mon’ Takes Golden Frog And Audience Award At Camerimage — Complete Winners List

Mike Mills’ A24 film C’mon C’mon triumphed at the 2021 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, celebrating the art of cinematography—claiming its high honor, the Golden Frog, along with its Audience Award. Cinematographer Robbie Ryan’s Golden Frog win gives him new momentum as a 2022 Oscar contender, on the heels of his first nomination in 2019 for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. While only handful of past winners since the festival’s founding in 1993 have gone on to secure the Best Cinematography Oscar, 12 of 30 have nabbed nominations. And over the last eight years, 5 winners have gone on to nominations—most recently,...
MOVIES
SFGate

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,”...
MOVIES
PopMatters

Mike Mills on His Drama for the Tender-Hearted ‘C’mon C’mon’

For ten months, Mike Mills edited his latest film, C’mon C’mon, alone, at a desk at home. “My editor Jennifer Vecchiarello was in a little chat window on my computer screen,” he recalls. Locked down at home in 2020, Mills poured his heart into the film, which in many ways couldn’t be more personal.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

That chemistry Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman have in 'C'mon C'mon' is completely authentic

Joaquin Phoenix was deeply skeptical director Mike Mills would ever find a child actor talented enough to anchor his film "C'mon C'mon." The tender-hearted story of a radio journalist named Johnny who forges an unexpected emotional bond with his precocious nephew, Jesse, during a cross-country trip, "C'mon C'mon" called for a level of emotional intelligence, subtlety and authenticity that, as a former child actor himself, Phoenix knew was difficult to find in a young kid. In the wrong hands, the intimate, black-and-white film — which is now playing in limited theatrical release, with a gradual theatrical rollout planned on a tide of enthusiastic reviews — was the type of project that could all too easily tip into cliche.
MOVIES

