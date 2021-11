Western Zone duck hunters can again head out to target waterfowl through Jan. 2, as the second half of the split season reopens Nov. 27. The daily limit is six ducks per person per day, which includes mergansers and sea ducks. The daily limit can include no more than two mallards (one of which may be a hen), three wood ducks, two black ducks, one pintail, one scaup, two redheads, two canvasbacks, four scoters, four eiders, four long-tailed ducks or two hooded mergansers. Regarding , the last 20 days of the season increases the daily limit to two birds per person (Dec. 14-Jan. 2). No harlequin ducks may be harvested.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO