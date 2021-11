The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted earlier this week, and as expected, it proceeded to light the internet ablaze with fan excitement and theories. And while many prospective viewers are surely looking forward to the movie to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield end up returning to their previous roles as Spider-Man, it looks like the new trailer for No Way Home could have also tucked away an easter egg related to the PlayStation 4 game Marvel's Spider-Man.

