WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) released the following statement Friday regarding his vote against the Build Back Better Act:. "Thank you to Leader McCarthy who made history in the House of Representatives last night and into the early hours this morning. He held the line by delaying the massive $1.9 trillion (but more like $4 trillion) Democrat-welfare spending bill on the House Floor for 8 hours and 32 minutes. Every second he spoke was one more moment we were spared the terrible policies in this bill: higher inflation, amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, higher taxes on middle class families, taxpayer funding of abortion, and federal overreach in our schools and our children’s education - to name just a few!"

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO