Bengals Notebook: Weekly NFL Roller Coaster Has Cincy With A Playoff View; McPherson Dips Toe Into History; DBs Stand Tall

By Geoff Hobson
Bengals.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is how big the games are now. In a space of three hours Sunday in Las Vegas the Bengals went from tied with the 5-4 Raiders and playoff outsiders to postseason power brokers when they vaulted six spots into the fifth seed of the AFC tournament if the asteroid hit...

Bengals.com

Quick Hits: Patience Wins The Day; Mixon Rolls The Jackpot; Defense Recovers Game Balls

LAS VEGAS _ Quarterback Joe Burrow never got the big play on Sunday. His longest pass went for 17 yards. But he could have cared less. "That was fun. We knew exactly what kind of game it was going to be and that's exactly the way it played out," said Burrow after the Bengals' 32-13 win over the Raiders vaulted them deeper into the AFC playoff chase. "Eventually the dam broke."
NFL
Bengals.com

What Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Said After The Win At The Las Vegas Raiders

Q: How much did Evan McPherson's ability help you guys in a situation where you weren't able to score a touchdown help your momentum as an offense?. Coach Taylor: "It was huge, huge because we needed to win this game a certain way. We had to get that lead no matter what it looked like so that we could keep leaning on the run game and get after the quarterback a little bit, put as much pressure on him as possible. Evan, being able to capitalize on those drives. Even if it was just three points, three points, three points it's deflating for the other team and it was a great response from our guys. So hat's off to everyone for that."
