Alabama State

Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/10 in Latest Polls

By Joey Blackwell
 6 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2017, Alabama men's basketball moved up four spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and is now tied with Kentucky for No. 10 in the country.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats both finished with 880 points and are the two highest-ranked Southeastern Conference teams in the latest poll.

Around the rest of the SEC in the AP poll, Arkansas is the next team ranked at No. 13 while Tennessee comes in at No. 15 this week. Auburn is ranked No. 19 in the country while Florida is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the Top 25 at No. 23.

LSU received six votes while Mississippi State received four, neither of which were enough to get the two teams ranked this week.

Alabama also moved up to No. 9 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and is now the highest-ranked team of the SEC. Behind the Crimson Tide sits Arkansas at No. 12, then Kentucky at No. 13.

Tennessee is ranked No. 17 in the coaches poll while Auburn sits at No. 22. Florida is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the coaches poll at No. 24. LSU was the only SEC team to receive votes and not be ranked.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after two full weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - Week 2

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 4-0 1,515 (55)

2. UCLA 4-0 1,443 (5)

3. Purdue 5-0 1,391 (1)

4. Kansas 3-0 1,354

5. Duke 5-0 1,225

6. Baylor 4-0 1,154

7. Villanova 3-2 1,090

8. Texas 3-1 1,083

9. Memphis 4-0 1,002

T-10. Alabama 4-0 880

T-10. Kentucky 3-1 880

12. Houston 3-0 861

13. Arkansas 3-0 754

14. Illinois 2-1 624

15. Tennessee 3-1 558

16. St. Bonaventure 10 5-0 517

17. Arizona 5-0 474

18. Brigham Young 4-0 449

19. Auburn 3-0 374

20. Michigan 3-2 367

21. Seton Hall 3-0 363

22. Connecticut 4-0 342

23. Florida 3-0 294

24. Southern California 3-0 138

25. Xavier 4-0 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Week 2

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 4-0 797 (30)

2. UCLA 4-0 751 (2)

3. Kansas 3-0 725

4. Purdue 5-0 691

5. Baylor 4-0 635

6. Duke 5-0 624

7. Villanova 3-2 546

8. Texas 3-1 479

9. Alabama 4-0 472

10. Memphis 4-0 441

11. Houston 3-0 431

12. Arkansas 3-0 357

T-13. Michigan 3-2 356

T-13. Kentucky 3-1 356

15. Illinois 2-1 321

16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261

17. Tennessee 3-1 226

18. Brigham Young 4-0 205

19. Arizona 5-0 204

20. Seton Hall 3-0 187

21. Connecticut 4-0 183

22. Auburn 3-0 174

23. Oregon 2-1 168

24. Florida 3-0 162

25. Southern California 3-0 92

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 83; Virginia Tech 68; Texas Tech 68; Michigan St 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Maryland 33; Florida State 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; Louisiana State 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Notre Dame 3; Drake 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1.

This Week with the Crimson Tide: November 28-December 5, 2021

Its hard to believe we are entering the month of December this week, but here we are in the thick of football and basketball action. After a 4OT thriller of an Iron Bowl victory, the week only gets more important for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide (11-1) will play the undefeated No.1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 28, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Instant Analysis: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT) Men's Basketball: No. 10 Alabama vs Miami (ESPN Events Invitational), Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Live Audio, Live Stats. Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Bethune-Cookman, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How to Watch: College Football Conference Championship Weekend Schedule, TV Info

It's conference championship weekend in college football, and the schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups sure to satisfy everyone. Of the 11 games scheduled for the weekend, only one of them is not a championship game. USC and California were set to face each other back on Nov. 13, but positive COVID-19 cases on the Golden Bears' roster. Now, the two teams will square off this coming Saturday as the final game of the 2021 regular season outside of the annual Week 15 matchup between Army and Navy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Western Carolina, 77-43

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Following two close games, Alabama women's basketball came out fired up against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Friday. Effort plays and early threes gave the Crimson Tide the advantage in the first half, and it closed out the game by a final score of 77-43. Alabama scoring runs began the first, second, and fourth quarters, giving the Crimson Tide a lead to defend throughout the afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Basketball Moves#Ap#Sec#Lsu#Mississippi State#Gonzaga#Purdue#Villanova#Brigham Young#Seton Hall#Virginia Tech 91
Iron Bowl Photo Gallery: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT

Bryan Harsin was named the 28th head football coach in Auburn’s 127-year history on December 22, 2020. Roughly 11 months later, he was on the sideline for his first Iron Bowl, as Auburn hosted Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Harsin had spent the previous seven seasons as head...
AUBURN, AL
Recruiting Corner: Alabama, Auburn Battling Over Elite 2022 Prospects

WR Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.) Coaching turnover at Florida led to Bond’s de-commitment days ago and Auburn was the first school to offer him once his services came back on the market. He already officially visited Alabama back in the summer and the Crimson Tide appear to be the team gaining the most traction. However, he’ll be at the Iron Bowl this weekend to see both programs up close and personal.
ALABAMA STATE
Throwback Thursday: The Iron Bowl

For many Crimson Tide fans, there is no bigger day of the year than the annual Auburn game, although things like birthdays, weddings and Christmas come close. Pick a random day of the year, and ask a random person in the state, “Who won the last game?”. Then ask who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Possible Flip Candidates for Alabama's 2022 Class

Head coach Nick Saban continually finds ways year in and year out to flip top prospects from their committed schools to come play for Alabama. Just in the last couple seasons, Alabama flipped quarterback Bryce Young from USC, running back Jase McClellan from Oklahoma, and wide receiver JoJo Earle from LSU.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
