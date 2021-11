Rock Island Parks and Recreation will give people of all ages many ways to have fun this holiday season. Would your little one like a letter from Santa? Let Santa tell your children they’ve been good, but need to clean their room more. Have Santa compliment good grades or an accomplishment. Registration fee is $5. Call 309-732-7275 or register online here and fill out a form with information about your child. Deadline to register is Dec. 11.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO