Many people in the workforce today have expressed an interest in working remotely. In order to reduce the risks to company data, companies have had to change the way they look at and deal with remote work. Companies that offer remote work options to meet the greater demand for their services face growing security issues. They must address these issues quickly to make sure that there's no unauthorized access to their networks.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO