Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Obama foundation in honor of John Lewis

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the Obama Foundation in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who died...

Obama Center Plaza to be Named for John Lewis Following $100M Bezos Gift

The Obama Foundation said Monday that Jeff Bezos is giving $100 million—the largest individual contribution to date—in honor of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the Plaza at the under-construction Obama Presidential Center to be named John Lewis Plaza. “Freedom fighters...
