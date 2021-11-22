ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways

By Brett Kenyon
WAPT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — It's time for Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways -- 12 days of incredible prizes for everyone...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph's Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Was Scheduled For The Day He Died: Report

Next week, tens of millions of people will gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving. The holiday often prompts celebrities to come forward with holiday drives and giveaways, and each year, Young Dolph gives back to his community. The 36-year-old rapper, husband, and father was gunned down in front of a cookie shop on Wednesday (November 17) and he picked up items for his mother. Being that he was in his hometown of Memphis, the tragedy has struck a deeper chord.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
5NEWS

Local woman wins CMA Musician of the Year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas local Jenee Fleenor has made history yet again. In 2019 she was the first-ever female to win CMA Musician of the Year and then she won again in 2020 and 2021. Fleenor is a woman of many talents. She can sing, write songs and play...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Best Life

See Nellie From "Little House on the Prairie" Now at 59

Any fan of Little House on the Prairie will certainly remember Nellie Oleson. Played by Alison Arngrim, Nellie was a main character on the first seven seasons of the show, which ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1982. Nellie was known for being a spoiled, sassy mean girl, who was the rival to Laura Ingalls Wilder (Melissa Gilbert). In the years since the show ended, Arngrim has spoken out about what it was like to play the character and reflected on her time on the show. And, of course, a lot has changed in her own life over the past 40 years. Arngrim started the show as a 12 year old and is now 59. Read on to learn more about her life today.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Days#Studio Audience
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Did Tammy Slaton get forehead surgery on 1000-lb Sisters?

Tammy Slaton has returned to our screens every Monday night, sharing her journey on 1000-lb Sisters. So did she get forehead surgery?. The latest season of the TLC show sees Tammy return home from rehabilitation while she goes on a weight loss journey. Since Amy and her sister’s lives began...
WEIGHT LOSS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy