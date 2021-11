These days, it has become common practice to ask filmmakers about their opinions on superhero movies which has led to acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott bashing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese became a trending topic back in 2019 for comparing superhero films to theme parks and Scott recently made headlines for calling them "f*cking boring as sh*t." These hot takes tend to divide the Internet, with some folks defending the directors while others fight for the MCU. Recently, Marvel star Stellan Skarsgård (Erik Selvig) had a chat with The Guardian, and they asked his opinion on Scorsese and Scott's comments. The actor's response has led to a lot of praise from fans on social media.

