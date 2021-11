Re: “The left’s attack on math and objective standards” (Nov. 14): Susan Shelley’s recent column is at best a simplification of the issues confronting our education system in California and at worst a right-wing slant on their idea of being woke. It seems that the emphasis of the article is to point out that the system shouldn’t consider socio-economic background, race or skin color when trying to make improvements. Somewhere in the system there needs to be an understanding that one size doesn’t fit all, that there are differences between different groups that have been present for generations. The inference that our school system is instructing 5-year-olds that they are either “oppressors or victims based on skin color” seems straight from a Fox News talking point. Like so many things written on the internet, just because someone says it doesn’t mean it is even close to reality. Writing that 5-year-olds are being “instructed” about oppressors/victims is unbelievable to say the least.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO