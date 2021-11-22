ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Longhorns in NFL: Lil'Jordan Humphrey bodies a defender for Saints touchdown

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYsfx_0d42ZlPs00

It was a good day to be a former Texas receiver in the NFL on Sunday, as multiple Longhorns reeled in some big touchdown catches.

Former Olympian and Longhorn receiver, Marquise Goodwin, hauled in an impressive 49-yard touchdown catch that would give the Chicago Bears the go-ahead score. It would prove not to be enough as the Baltimore Ravens would answer with a score of their own to win the game.

Goodwin wasn’t the lone former Longhorn to score, as more recent Texas star Lil’Jordan Humphrey hauled in a great catch in the New Orleans Saints matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Saints trailing by 18, they were able to drive down the field one last time with less than a minute remaining in the game. Quarterback Trevor Siemian fired a nice pass that only Humphrey could go up and get.

Humphrey was on the right end on many of these catches during his time as a Longhorn, and is hoping to find more chances like this while on the Saints. The touchdown grab gives him just his second catch of the season, bringing his receiving yards total to 31 with one touchdown.

The Saints and Humphrey will look to bounce back from the 40-29 loss when they host the Buffalo Bills next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Texas Football#Ravens#American Football#Longhorns#The Philadelphia Eagles#Instagram#The Buffalo Bills
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals What He’s Doing After Leaving LSU

Ed Orgeron has unveiled his plan moving forward now that he’s done as the coach of LSU. The Tigers sent him out with a bang on Saturday night as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds left. Johnson finished with 306 yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy