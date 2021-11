The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas have encouraged their community to participate in the Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience today. The Mercy statement notes that 2021 is the deadliest year on record for transgender people with at least 46 killings in the U.S. so far, affecting Black and Latinx people in particular. In response to this terrible fact, the statement reads, in part:

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO