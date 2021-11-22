ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B-SMART seminar warns students of study drug dangers

By Shruti Venkatesh
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the semester comes to a close, the Binghamton Student Managed Adderall Research Team (B-SMART) held a seminar to inform Binghamton University students about the reality of taking “study drugs.”. B-SMART is a student-run research and educational group first founded in the fall of 2018 by Lina Begdache, assistant...

Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH

