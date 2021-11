Question: How do you determine if your tires are unsafe for winter driving?. Answer: Over the years, I have investigated numerous crashes where worn tires were a contributing factor. Tires with inadequate tread depth may cause your vehicle to skid or slide out of control on a slippery or wet road surface. It is important to remember that unsafe tires can hydroplane on both wet and snow covered roadways. When losing control of your vehicle, you can easily go off the road and into the ditch, or into oncoming traffic, possibly causing serious injury or death.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO