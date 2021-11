Triumph Foods has donated 40,000 pounds of meat to Second Harvest Community Food Bank to distribute among its 100 food pantries. Triumph Foods states in a news release the St. Joseph company has donated pork ribs, loins, hams, tenderloins, and other cuts of meat; enough to provide more than 33,334 meals in 19 counties across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kanas served by Second Harvest. It is estimated 57,000 individuals in this area go without at least one meal a day.

