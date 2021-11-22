ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Annoyed': Austria's national lockdown dampens holiday mood

By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

VIENNA (AP) — After indulging in one last night out, Austrians awoke groggily Monday to their fourth national lockdown...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated spurs jab surge yet frustration simmers

Austria’s lockdown for the unvaccinated may have spurred a rush on vaccination centres but a vocal minority of Austrians are unlikely to get jabbed amid doubts about the effectiveness of the new restrictions and how they will be enforced.Europe is once again the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Austria has one of the continent’s highest infection rates. Over the past week, the country has recorded around 925 new cases per 100,000 people - a national record high.In a bid to stem the surge in cases and boost its low vaccination rate, roughly 65 per cent of Austrians have been...
arcamax.com

Austria will enter fourth national lockdown and impose compulsory COVID vaccinations

Austria will again enter a nationwide lockdown and Germany is no longer ruling out a similar move as Europe grapples with a brutal wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Austria will become the first western European country to impose widespread restrictions after curbs on unvaccinated people failed to stem a surge in new infections. It will also become the first European country to mandate COVID-19 shots as it seeks to exit the crisis.
CBS News

Thousands in Vienna protest Austria's looming lockdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain the country's skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The far-right opposition Freedom Party was among those who have called for the protest and vowed to combat the new restrictions. The Austrian lockdown will...
Frankfort Times

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by...
Frankfort Times

Swiss seen approving COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters appeared set Sunday to approve by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. A projection by the gfs.bern polling agency for public broadcaster SRF after...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Frankfort Times

Australia confirms 2 omicron cases as travel curbs tighten

HONG KONG (AP) — Australian officials confirmed Sunday that two overseas travelers arriving in Sydney are the first to test positive in the country for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as nations around the world tightened controls against the worrying new strain. The two passengers were among a group...
Frankfort Times

Australia finds omicron, Israel bans foreign travelers

BERLIN (AP) — Australia on Sunday became the latest country to detect the omicron variant of the coronavirus in travelers who arrived from southern Africa, while Israel decided to bar entry to foreign nationals — the toughest of a growing raft of curbs imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to slow its spread.
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
AFP

Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
Frankfort Times

FACT FOCUS: Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
