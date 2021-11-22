ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Kevin Sinfield overwhelmed as 24-hour charity run tops £300,000 in donations

By Ian Laybourn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4XaE_0d42YAuu00

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield says he has been overwhelmed by the response to his latest fundraising challenge as donations topped £300,000.

The ex-England rugby league international, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, is running from the Tigers’ Welford Road ground to Headingley – the length of almost four marathons – non-stop inside 24 hours.

The journey, which is being be split into seven-kilometre segments, was originally planned to cover 100 miles but actually measures 101 with Sinfield once again proving he will always go the extra mile for his former team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Money raised from the run will be divided between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a new care centre in Leeds that will bear the name of the former Great Britain number seven.

“I feel really good,” Sinfield said after completing the fifth leg near Nottingham. “We’ve really been buoyed by the support, it’s been incredible, and the weather is great. The rugby gods are shining on us.

“There have been so many people out, from both codes, league and union. The team is in really high spirits but seeing people coming out like they have really picks everybody up.”

Sinfield was given a send-off in Leicester by the Coldstream Guards and received good-luck messages from Alan Shearer Ian Wright and Mo Farah as well as Burrow, who aims to greet him at the finishing line on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Sinfield is in regular contact with his former team-mate and says he is in his thoughts throughout the challenge.

“That’s what teams do, we stick together,” he said. “We still look after each other, that’s the great thing about rugby.

“I’ve said it before, when someone is in a bit of bother, a bit of strife, the Batman sign goes up and the group will come, that’s probably the strength of that group of players.

“That’s rugby, isn’t it? Perhaps not all teams have it but ours did.”

In December 2020, Sinfield helped raise over £2.7million by running seven marathons in seven days and has already smashed through his initial target of £100,000 for his latest challenge.

As Sinfield neared the halfway stage, his Giveasyoulive fundraising page soared past £280,000, with another £55,000 in gift aid, and he insists that, despite a lack of sleep and plummeting temperatures as he prepared to run through the night, nothing will prevent him from completing the challenge.

“I’m prepared to keep going,” he said. “I don’t know how long my knees will hold up, but he’s a mate and he’d do it for me.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend expects 101-mile challenge to be 'torturous'

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has acknowledged his attempt to run 101 miles in 24 hours will be "horrible". The Leicester Tigers coach is going to run from Welford Road to Headingley on Monday to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research. His ex-Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed...
RUGBY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield completes 101-mile run in 24 hours to raise funds for MND Association

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his latest fund-raising challenge.Around 1,000 supporters were at his old ground to witness the completion of his 101-run mile from Leicester where he now works as defence coach with the Tigers, inside 24 hours.Sinfield has raised over £500,000 for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity to build a new care home in the name of his former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.HE'S DONE IT 🥳 #THEEXTRAMILE COMPLETED!"There's only one, Kevin Sinfield" 🎶Congratulations...
WORLD
Telegraph

Kevin Sinfield urged to scale back running exploits after completing 24-hour, 101-mile challenge

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has been urged to scale back his dare-devil exploits after his latest gruelling fund-raising challenge left him physically ill. The England rugby league international made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his Extra Mile Challenge in aid of former team-mate Rob Burrow, which is set to raise more than £1million.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Mo Farah
The Independent

David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 23 November.FootballMotivation, David Ginola style.Cricketer Rikki Clarke is backing Ginola for the I’m a Celebrity crown.Picked my winner for @imacelebrity @teamginola pic.twitter.com/15CM4ulHqS— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) November 23, 2021Three million followers for Three Lions’ Raheem Sterling.+3M 🤟🏾 thank you to everyone for the love 💙 pic.twitter.com/boPiqNafFR— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 23, 2021England were still celebrating after Gareth Southgate extended his deal on Monday.The boss. 👔 pic.twitter.com/W6q9X5SJmy— England (@England) November 23, 2021Fun...
SPORTS
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield brushes aside knighthood calls after latest challenge tops £1.5m

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield brushed aside calls to be knighted as his latest charity fund-raising effort topped £1.5million. The former England rugby league international helped raise £2.7m by running seven marathons in seven days last December and this week pushed his body through another gruelling challenge by running the 101 miles from the home of his new club Leicester Tigers to Headingley inside 24 hours, all for his stricken former team-mate Rob Burrow.
WORLD
rugbyworld.com

Leicester Tigers coach Kevin Sinfield completes 101-mile run in aid of MND research

Leicester Tigers defence coach and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has completed a gruelling 101-mile run in 24 hours to raise funds for motor neurone disease research and for a centre in Leeds. Making out from Welford Road in Leicester, he made his way to Headingley – home of Leeds Rhinos where he and best friend Rob Burrow played for so many years.
RUGBY
newschain

Kevin Sinfield vows to continue fundraising until cure for MND is found

Kevin Sinfield says he will not stop raising funds to fight motor neurone disease until a cure is found. The former Leeds Rhinos captain helped raise over £2million from his 101-mile run from the home of his current club Leicester Tigers to Headingley at the start of the week, on top of the £2.7m he raised from running seven marathons in seven days last December.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Great Britain#Rugby League#Rugby Union#Tigers#The Mnd Association#The Coldstream Guards
Martha's Vineyard Times

Running for Kevin

The 16th annual Thanksgiving 5k Run or Walk for KJ begins at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School field on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 am to 12 pm. Honor former MVRHS student and cross country runner Kevin H. Johnson, who lost his life at age 16 in 2004 in an automobile accident on Martha’s Vineyard. The race is through the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest. Sign up at bit.ly/kjrunkj.
SPORTS
The Independent

Denny Solomona ends Sale Sharks contract with immediate effect

Sale Sharks have announced that wing Denny Solomona has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.Solomona, 28, joined Sale in 2016 and signed a four-year contract two years later that was due to expire at the end of this season.But after discussions with Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson and chief executive Sid Sutton, the club said that “all parties have agreed to terminate that deal early after Solomona expressed his desire to return to the southern hemisphere”.Sale Sharks can today confirm that Denny Solomona has left the club with immediate effect.We would like to thank Denny for his contribution...
RUGBY
The Independent

Football risks killing the golden goose, warns Aston Villa’s Christian Purslow

Imposing a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to further support the football pyramid risks “killing the golden goose”, according to Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow The fan-led review of football governance, among other recommendations, proposed a “stamp duty” of up to 10 per cent on deals between top-flight clubs or signings from overseas to help safeguard the financial stability of the lower divisions.The Premier League broadly welcomed the review and will examine all the proposals moving forward – but also issued a warning over any wide-sweeping reforms which ultimately damage the game’s standing.The PL welcomes the publication of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Belenenses-Benfica abandoned as Covid outbreak causes chaos

Benfica’s clash with Belenenses was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after the Covid-hit Primeira Liga strugglers were forced to name a team of just nine players – including two goalkeepers.The visitors cashed in to rack up seven goals by half-time, before Belenenses returned with just seven players.The match was then called off a minute into the second half as goalkeeper Joao Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game due to the minimum number of players not being on the field.A nossa equipa 🏰#TorresdeBelem #LigaPortugal #Futebol pic.twitter.com/0B8KiMBYZt— Belenenses Futebol SAD (@OsBelenensesSAD) November 27, 2021Following a positive test...
UEFA
BBC

Mary Earps: England boss praises goalkeeper's role in Austria win

England manager Sarina Wiegman said goalkeeper Mary Earps "made the difference" in their 1-0 win over Austria at the Stadium of Light. Earps, who has started every game under Wiegman, made two important saves early in the second half. It was the first time in World Cup qualifying she has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adrian Lewis accuses Peter Wright of being a ‘cheat’ after clash in Minehead

Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a “cheat” after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals on Saturday.Following Wright’s 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.The Englishman later wrote on Twitter: “Learning curve about trust today occurred.He said to me their was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was you took me out my rhythm,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashley Giles hopeful Ben Stokes will be ready to face Australia in Ashes opener

England managing director Ashley Giles is hopeful Ben Stokes will be ready to face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8.Stokes took an indefinite break from all cricket in July to prioritise his mental well-being and rest a finger, which he had fractured.The Durham all-rounder’s return to action has been delayed after England’s first warm-up match against England Lions was abandoned due to rain.Hitting them clean @benstokes38 💥 pic.twitter.com/RFHvvGgTYP— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 25, 2021Giles said: “I’m hopeful and I’d always like to be confident, but we’ve got to treat Ben carefully, as we would anyone else...
SPORTS
The Independent

Billy Gilmour ‘loving football’ after Dean Smith arrival at Norwich

Billy Gilmour says he is “loving football” under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries’ goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.Wolves were able to hold off Norwich’s pressure to secure a point in Smith’s second game in charge.The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa but the Canaries have taken four points from his first two games.Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith’s first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ellen White aiming to eclipse the ‘outrageous’ Kelly Smith’s England goal tally

Ellen White will attempt to match and then eclipse Kelly Smith’s “outrageous” England goalscoring record still not quite believing she is being mentioned in the same breath.The 32-year-old Manchester City striker marked her 100th cap with her 45th international goal on Saturday to hand Sarina Wiegman’s side a 1-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Austria in the process taking her to within one of Smith’s tally.She will hope for a chance to add to her haul when Latvia arrive at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday having shipped 10 without reply against the same opposition in Riga last month, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Graham Potter confident Brighton will soon be back to winning ways

Graham Potter is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.Seagulls head coach Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Giles calls for second chances in fight against racism in cricket

England managing director Ashley Giles has warned cricket will “have a problem” in its fight against racism unless it gives people “second chances”.Giles revealed there had been lots of reflection from within England’s Ashes squad in the wake of the racism scandal raised by Azeem Rafiq’s allegations against Yorkshire and said “discrimination of any form just isn’t acceptable”.He added: “If zero tolerance means there is no acceptance of racism and discrimination, absolutely, that’s completely right.Cricket commits to action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.Read more ⬇️— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 26, 2021“But for me,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy