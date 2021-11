AMA’S: Winners List 2021(

Fans of New Edition and New Kids on the Block anxiously waited for the two Boston native boy bands to hit the stage at the American Music Awards. The two groups, both founded by Maurice Starr, would share the stage for the first time in their careers. The performance was part of a new segment for the award show, "My Hometown," where artists from major cities battle it out on stage with fellow artists from the same town that helped to shape them.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO