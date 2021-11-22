ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. Coronavirus Cases on the Rise as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus cases in the U.S. are on the rise as families plan to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday. The seven-day average of new cases jumped nearly 30% over the past roughly three weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. is averaging over...

