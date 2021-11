A young Hmong girl in Northern Vietnam struggles against a pre-ordained path in Diam Ha Lei’s compelling first feature. Dir: Diem Ha Le. Vietnam. 2021. 92min. High in the mountains of North Vietnam, the Hmong community is isolated from the rest of the world as much by their ancient traditions as by the dense rolling mists. For her debut feature, Vietnamese filmmaker Diem Ha Le spent three years in the community, documenting teenager Di as she finds herself torn between her desire for education and a life outside the village, and the pressures of cultural values that view young women as commodities to be sold for high dowries. Diem’s intimate access and sensitive approach, together with editor Swann Dubus’ keen eye for texture and detail, make for a compelling and eye-opening drama.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO