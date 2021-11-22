Missouri Bicentennial Quilt gets extended tour

DARKE COUNTY — Personal experience inspires gift to EverHeart Hospice. Not many people can say they have a “quilt factory” in their home. But if you ask Pat Meikle, she will tell you this is exactly what she has converted the upstairs of her home into, allowing her more space when creating her works of art. Meikle, a Celina resident and former director of the Mercer County Council on Aging for nearly 20 years, recently shared what inspired her passion for quilting and led her to donate one of her beautiful quilts, not once but twice, to raise funds for local hospice care.

