Free downtown parking for Small Business Saturday

 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Saturday, Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday. It traditionally followed Black Friday which has been the busiest shopping day of the year.

Small Business Saturday is to encourage people to shop locally and support small businesses.

To help with this, the city of Las Vegas has announced it will offer free on-street meter parking all day Saturday.

The parking is available in the Fremont East District.

For more information you are asked to check out the city of Las Vegas website encouraging you to shop local .

