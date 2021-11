Hold on! The A380 just booked another slot. And not just any other slot, but Sydney-London, no less. It’s being reported that Qantas could bring back its Airbus A380 aircraft on the iconic Kangaroo Route from Sydney to London late next year. Just when we thought that the A380s were breathing their last in exile in dusty deserts, some airlines have bucked the norm and reaffirmed their faith in the superjumbo. Well, at least for the time being!

