When Disney announced that it would be eliminating its free FastPass system and implementing a new paid-for system called Disney Genie+, many fans were shocked and upset. While Disneyland Guests had been utilizing MaxPass for several years, Disney World Guests were used to a completely free FastPass system and were not thrilled that they would now have to pay for the service. However, Genie+ does seem to be popular at the Most Magical Place on Earth, with about one-third of Guests purchasing Genie+.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO