Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi Considering Mental Health Sageuk Drama Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong

Well this is unfortunately for all involved. The next KBS Wed-Thurs drama School 2021 was already facing an uphill battle with an untried at acting idol male lead and a relatively unknown cast but now it’s also getting delayed. Male lead Kim Yo Han has tested positive for COVID-19 which clearly means he can’t do the press conference this week or continue filming. As such the production is delaying the premiere of School 2021 one week until November 24th. Most COVID-19 cases especially among K-ent stars. and there has been a steady case all year probably 3-4 stars a month testing positive, has been all mild to moderate so I’m less worried a young strapping lad like Kim Yo Han is seriously ill but hopefully he still recovers fully and has no health issues from it. So School 2021 will now arrive on what is Thanksgiving week in the US.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO