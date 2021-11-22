ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Church’s Country Music Hall of Fame Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. Is Pure Outlaw Blues [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a country mainstay with a healthy dose of outlaw rock 'n' roll in his delivery, Eric Church has always counted Hank Williams Jr. as a major influence. On Sunday (Nov. 21), the "Hell of a View" star got to cement his fandom with a tribute performance as Williams Jr. officially...

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

3 legends join Country Music Hall of Fame

Three troubadours extraordinaire concluded three uniquely remarkable journeys by moseying on into the Country Music Hall of Fame together at sundown on Sunday. Country singer-songwriters Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon and Hank Williams Jr. formally received the honorary medallions signifying their arrival on hallowed ground at CMA Theater, where the legends put into perspective some of the more enthralling stories adorning the walls of country music history.
MUSIC
CMT

Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Highlighted By Performances From Eric Church, Brittney Spencer

Extraordinary country hitmaker Hank Williams, Jr., standard-bearing singer-songwriter Marty Stuart and iconic songwriter Dean Dillon were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the venue and organization’s annual Medallion Ceremony on Sunday evening. Williams, Stuart, and Dillon were initially scheduled to be inducted in 2020. However, the Hall of Fame postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Eric Church
Cape May County Herald

Eric Church Joins Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup

WILDWOOD - Another big name has been added to the list of acts set to perform live on the Wildwood beach in June 2022. Eric Church, the acclaimed country singer, will join the lineup at the Barefoot Country Music Fest. Church joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line to headline...
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall
nashvillelifestyles.com

Country Music Hall of Fame Inducts Three New Honorees

Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. were formally inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded Medallion Ceremony. Dillon, Stuart, and Williams Jr., who received country music’s highest honor, were treated to heartfelt tributes and inspired performances of songs they wrote or made famous. The tributes were performed by artists who were a surprise to both the audience and the inductees.
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Congratulates its 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Yesterday, three of BMI’s lauded songwriters took to the stage to accept their prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. BMI Icons, Hank Williams Jr., and Dean Dillon, along with multiple award-winning songwriter and artist Marty Stuart, became the legendary Hall’s newest members, exemplifying their immense impact on both country music history and the industry itself. Paying musical homage to Williams during the Medallion Ceremony, which honored the 2020 class of inductees in 2021 due to the pandemic, were BMI songwriters Shooter Jennings, who sang “Feelin’ Better,” and Eric Church, who delivered “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while Stuart’s close friend Pastor Evelyn Hubbard sang “It’s Time to Go Home” and Ashley McBryde gave a memorable performance of “The Observations of a Crow.” Delivering part of the musical tribute to master songwriter, Dean Dillon, whose songs include an incredible 60+ recorded by legendary superstar George Strait (along with countless others), was BMI President’s Award recipient Kenny Chesney, who flawlessly performed “A Lot of Things Different.”
MUSIC
WSMV

Country Music Hall of Fame to host their 2019 Medallion Ceremony

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame is hosting their 2019 Medallion Ceremony Sunday at the CMA Theater. During the ceremony, Dean Dillion, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dillion, Stuart, and Williams Jr. will become the 140th,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Congratulates Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart, and Dean Dillon on Hall of Fame Induction

Earlier this week, Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. received country music’s highest honor. The three icons entered the Country Music Hall of Fame as the class of 2020. This accolade comes after years of great music and service to the genre as a whole from each of the new inductees. They didn’t just receive medallions and get their names on a list, though. Stuart, Dillon, and Bocephus became part of an elite club of country stars. Loretta Lynn is more than happy to have them join the ranks and she wanted to let the world know about it. At the same time, she wanted to congratulate the newest members of country music’s most elite institution.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
supertalk929.com

Bristol/Hank Williams connection honored by country musician Willie Jones

Country music artist Willie Jones visited Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music, this week to prepare for the release of his two-part project. Jones uses samples from Hank Williams songs, and says he wanted to visit Bristol because of the country legend’s famous connection to the Twin City. The local...
BRISTOL, VA
102.7 KORD

Family, Food + Gratitude: A Country Music Thanksgiving Playlist

Good people, great food, sweet memories and taking the time to reflect on everything we've been given is what this time of the year is all about. Whether you're gathered up with the whole family or celebrating "friendsgiving" style, here's a soundtrack for your Thanksgiving holiday from some of country music's biggest names, then and now.
SPOTIFY
102.7 KORD

25 Years Ago: Trace Adkins Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Happy Grand Ole Opry anniversary to Trace Adkins! It was on this date 25 years ago (Nov. 23, 1996) that the singer made his Opry debut, performing "Every Light in the House," from his freshman album, Dreamin' Out Loud. Adkins' Grand Ole Opry debut was a memorable event for the...
MUSIC
gtrnews.com

Oklahoma Music Legacy Preserved at the Hall of Fame in Muskogee

Oklahoma’s musical legacy, from jazz and country to opera and rock, is being preserved, nurtured and celebrated, thanks to those Okies from Muskogee. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, from its beginnings in 1996, has honored more than 100 of the state’s most famous musicians, artists and songwriters who have shaped the international music scene.
OKLAHOMA STATE
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy