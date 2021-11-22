Eric Church’s Country Music Hall of Fame Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. Is Pure Outlaw Blues [Watch]

Earlier this week, Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. received country music’s highest honor. The three icons entered the Country Music Hall of Fame as the class of 2020. This accolade comes after years of great music and service to the genre as a whole from each of the new inductees. They didn’t just receive medallions and get their names on a list, though. Stuart, Dillon, and Bocephus became part of an elite club of country stars. Loretta Lynn is more than happy to have them join the ranks and she wanted to let the world know about it. At the same time, she wanted to congratulate the newest members of country music’s most elite institution.

