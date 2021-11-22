7 Reasons to Skip Table Service Restaurants in Disney World

Some people can’t imagine having Thanksgiving dinner anywhere but right in their own home, and that’s totally reasonable. On a holiday for being grateful and spending time with those you love, it makes sense that you would want to do it in your safest place. For others, the holidays are the perfect time to get away with friends and family and have an adventure you’ll always remember. Is there anywhere better to do this than Walt Disney World? We certainly don’t think so (unless perhaps your Park days end with a cruise!). While Disney doesn’t do too much big or fancy to celebrate Thanksgiving, there are some Disney touches here and there that will make your day super special.

