RV rental company Outdoorsy is in talks with Rivian, Ford for EV order

By Michael Tobin
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational vehicle rental company Outdoorsy is in talks with Rivian Automotive and Ford to order $100 million in electric trucks and SUVs over the coming years to build out its fleet. Outdoorsy is aiming to order roughly 1,000 Rivian trucks, CEO Jeff Cavins said in an interview Friday, to...

