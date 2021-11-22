ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embedded Database Management Systems Market Still Has Room To Grow: Oracle, Raima, SAP

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Database Management Systems Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

atlantanews.net

Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Personalized Wearable Exoskeleton Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Global Demand For Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market Is Experiencing Progressive Growth Due To The Continuous Evolution Of The Pattern Of Consumption, Unveils Fact.MR

The study on the Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market displays excellence and provides insightful details about every growth prospect which can be encountered during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study enlightens the stakeholders about the prominent details leading to the growth of the Low Calorie Savory Snacks market. The study releases the stakeholders from the Sisyphean loop of loss.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Flavors Added To The Sweets According To The Preference Of Customers To Contribute To The Growth Of The Demand For Low-Fat Sweets And Are Expected To Expand In The Near Future

The Global Low-Fat Sweets Market provides scrutiny of various growth trajectories of the market and its segments during the forecast period (2021 – 2031). The analysts strive to offer a comprehensive insight into consumer adoption trends, and the corresponding strategies by players to acquire more shares. The insights include a granular assessment of favorable policy regulations and norms. The study in addition takes a closer look at the key macroeconomic fundamentals in various regions that will spur investments in the Low-Fat Sweets market. The research offers a qualitative assessment of the recent disruptions and the strategy realignments to counter the forces restraining the growth of the Low-Fat Sweets market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rising Preference for Organic Food is expected to Increase the Demand for Low Calorie Olive Oil Globally 2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Calorie Olive Oil Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
INDUSTRY
#Database Management#Oracle Database#Sap#Market Research#Advance Market Analytics#Ibm Corporation#Oracle Corporation#Software Ag#Microsoft Corporation#Sap Se#Open Text Corporation#Raima Inc#Embarcadero Inc#Centura Software#Mcobject Llc#Dbms
atlantanews.net

Sales of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Gain Traction Due to Rapid Urbanization - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Immersive Virtual Reality Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Unity Technologies, Snap, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Immersive Virtual Reality Market 2021-2027" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Facebook, Google, HTC, Microsoft, Magic Leap, Samsung, WorldViz, Marxent Labs, Unity Technologies, Snap, CastAR etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Contract Research Organizations Services Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Research Organizations Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Syneos Health, Paraxel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL), ICON Public Limited Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, Medpace Holdings, Inc etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Future Prospects 2027 | Expeditors, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Lufthansa

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Cathay Pacific Airlines, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Lufthansa, Bollore Group SDV, China Airlines, FedExoration, Expeditors International, Korean Airlines & Kuehne + Nagel International etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Proofreading Software Market to See Booming Growth | Grammarly, Paper Rater, Textly

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Proofreading Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Proofreading Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Proofreading Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobile Identity Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Signicat AS, Smartmatic SGO Group, HashCash Consultants

The capacity to deliver context-aware services when and where they are required, the establishment of trust connections between trade partners, and the ever-expanding flexibility to reconfigure value chains are all requirements for mobile company growth. The advent of converged designs for next-generation public networks, as a result of the convergence of the Internet, standard phone networks, and consumer devices, pushes mobile business to the fore. Mobile identity management can play a critical role in addressing usability and trust concerns in mobile business in this setting. As a result, it's becoming a fundamental function for next-generation mobile telecommunications networks. Mobile identity management is used to identify, acquire, access, and pay for services that follow the user from device to device, location to location, and context to context, and therefore serves as the network component that connects novel services on novel networks utilising novel business models. Unlike earlier generations of mobile business infrastructures, this marks a significant shift in focus from identification to identity.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Inbound Package Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Wasp Barcode Technologies, Pitney Bowes, Neopost USA

Inbound package management software helps to improve visibility and stop wasting time receiving and accounting for internal mail packages once a carrier has delivered to facility. It take a picture of incoming mail packages, notify recipients when packages are recieved and records all receiving, tendering and delivery events. Some of...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Flourishing Automotive Industry to Generate Demand For Titanium-Sapphire Lasers in the U.S by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
INDUSTRY

