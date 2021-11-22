ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Bag Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Sherpa Pet, Gen7Pets, Kurgo

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Pet Bag Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Pet Bag Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pet Bag Market and factors such as...

Global Pet Wearable Market Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global pet wearable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Pet wearables refer to devices that comprise sensors to monitor various activities of pets. Some of the most commonly used wearable products include smart vest, collar and harness that are integrated with numerous advanced technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS) and radio-frequency identification (RFID). Apart from being used by pet parents for tracking, identification and controlling the movement of their pets, these devices are used to record their health metrics, including pulse, respiration, food intake, body temperature and rest patterns, that assist in efficient medical diagnosis and treatment.
PET Bottle Market Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "PET Bottle Market Price Trends : Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a durable thermoplastic polymer resin that is made from ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. It is clear, strong, flexible, thermally stable and lightweight in nature. It is characterized by excellent gas barrier properties and chemical resistance. Primarily used in the packaging of drinking water, PET bottles are also gaining widespread prominence as an essential packaging solution across cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.
Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Saudi Arabia pet food market reached a value of US$ 61.32 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 89.39 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.83% during 2021-2026.
Pet Transport Service Market Swot Analysis by key players Pet-Express, PawsNClaws, Pet Cargo

The Global Pet Transport Service Market study with 133+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Blue Collar Pet Transport, Pet-Express, PawsNClaws, Pet Cargo, Airpets America, CitizenShipper, Animals Away, Happy Tails, Pet Van Lines, PetRelocation, IPATA & Air Animal.
Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
Borneo Tallow Nut Oil or Sal Nut Oil Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

The major component of the Borneo tallow nut oil is stearic acid, Borneo tallow nut oil contains around 43% of stearic acid, mainly function as thickening agent in making soaps and candles. Borneo tallow nut oil primarily used as a substitute for cocoa butter and as an ingredient in candles and soaps. The growing demand for organic additives in the fast-moving consumer goods can be a driving factor for Borneo tallow nut oil.
Increasing Health Awareness to Bolster Sales of Carrot Seed Oil Market: States Fact.MR

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being. The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.
Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
RTE And RTC Driving The North America Frozen Seafood Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Frozen Seafood Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Frozen Seafood Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, sector, distribution channel, and major countries including USA and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Perforated Metal Sheets Market By End users (Architecture, Automotive, Chemical) and By Material type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Perforated Metal Sheets Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Owing to a combination of beauty, strength, and functionality, perforated metal sheets have...
Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
How is the Aerospace Industry Fueling Titanium Alloys Demand | Fact.MR

Newly released report by Fact.MR establishes that the Alpha Titanium Alloys market revenues will grow moderately between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 3.5% to reach US$ 5.6 Bn. Sluggish progress in the global automotive industry in the recent past has led the market to embark on a modest expansion trajectory.
Cloud Data Security Software Market Growth Forecast Worldwide | Google , Aptible , IBM

The ' Cloud Data Security Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Cloud Data Security Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Cloud Data Security Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Apoptosis Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Pfizer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Apoptosis Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Abbott Laboratories, Aegera Therapeutics, Amgen, Bioniche Life Sciences, Chromo Therapeutics, EntreMed, Genta, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Xigen, Zentaris etc.
Freight Audit and Payment Service Market to See Booming Growth | CT Logistics, enVista, Intelligent Audit

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Freight Audit and Payment Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Freight Audit and Payment Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Freight Audit and Payment Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market is Going to Boom | Maritz, FIS, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
