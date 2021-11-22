ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TYPE A Durometer Market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Laboratories) and By Application (Medical Pads, Wheel Chair Cushions, Wound Threads) - Forecast 2021-2031

 6 days ago

250 Pages TYPE A Durometer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Durometers are devices which are used for the measuring the hardness of the materials such as rubbers, elastomers, polymers. The device i.e. durometer tests the depressions of different materials which is measured by applying...

Sleeping Bags Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

A sleeping bag is an insulated covering for a person, essentially a lightweight quilt that can be closed with a zipper or any similar means to form a tube. This product functions as lightweight, portable bedding, mostly applicable for situations, wherein a person is sleeping outdoors. This commodity is especially useful for people during activities such as camping, hiking, mountaineering, and other similar events. With increasing outdoor activities occurring all over the globe owing, the demand for sleeping bags is increasing by the day, thus giving rise to a distinct sleeping bags market.
Flavors Added To The Sweets According To The Preference Of Customers To Contribute To The Growth Of The Demand For Low-Fat Sweets And Are Expected To Expand In The Near Future

The Global Low-Fat Sweets Market provides scrutiny of various growth trajectories of the market and its segments during the forecast period (2021 – 2031). The analysts strive to offer a comprehensive insight into consumer adoption trends, and the corresponding strategies by players to acquire more shares. The insights include a granular assessment of favorable policy regulations and norms. The study in addition takes a closer look at the key macroeconomic fundamentals in various regions that will spur investments in the Low-Fat Sweets market. The research offers a qualitative assessment of the recent disruptions and the strategy realignments to counter the forces restraining the growth of the Low-Fat Sweets market.
Increase In The Price Of Raw Materials Would Encourage An Increase In The Cost Of Manufacturing will Raise The Price Of Low-Calorie Dark Chocolates Market

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Calorie Dark ChocolateMarket, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
Global Demand For Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market Is Experiencing Progressive Growth Due To The Continuous Evolution Of The Pattern Of Consumption, Unveils Fact.MR

The study on the Low Calorie Savory Snacks Market displays excellence and provides insightful details about every growth prospect which can be encountered during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study enlightens the stakeholders about the prominent details leading to the growth of the Low Calorie Savory Snacks market. The study releases the stakeholders from the Sisyphean loop of loss.
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Structural Analysis, Functional Analysis, Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics), & Sector (Medical, Animal, Agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%.
Emerging Vegan Trend to Amplify Demand of Agar Agar Flakes Market: States Fact.MR

The food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to several factors such as increasing disposable income and the experimental snacking habits of individuals. This has aggravated the demand for several food ingredients in the recent past. Agar agar flakes, being one such ingredient, have been observed to garner significant traction in recent years.
Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Commercial Sector Holds 85% of the Global Market Share of Heating Cable - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heating Cables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heating Cables.
Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty and Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand of Cyclotetrasiloxane Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Cyclotetrasiloxane Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Cyclotetrasiloxane over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The market for Cyclotetrasiloxane witnessed massive slowdown in...
RTE And RTC Driving The North America Frozen Seafood Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Frozen Seafood Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Frozen Seafood Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, sector, distribution channel, and major countries including USA and Canada. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Value Projected to Expand during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Plastic-metal Hybrids Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Plastic-metal Hybrids over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances...
Sodium Potassium Tartrate Market By Type (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Metal Processing & Electroplating) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical) - Forecast 2021-2031

Sodium Potassium Tartrate also is known as Rochelle salt and is a white crystalline powder and a potassium sodium salt of tartaric acid. Sodium Potassium Tartrate is readily soluble in water and slightly soluble in alcohol. With a specific gravity of 1.79, Sodium Potassium Tartrate displays double refraction. Sodium Potassium Tartrate exhibits a piezoelectric effect and finds application in many piezoelectric devices. Another key end- use industries and applications of Sodium Potassium Tartrate include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, mirrors, metal treatment & electroplating, cigarette paper, and its use as a laboratory reagent.
Acoustic Tape Market By Material Type (Polyethylene Foam and Rubber) and By Application (Stud work Isolation, Joist Isolation, Batten Isolation) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Acoustic Tape Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to...
Flourishing Automotive Industry to Generate Demand For Titanium-Sapphire Lasers in the U.S by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario...
Contract Research Organizations Services Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Research Organizations Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance), IQVIA, Syneos Health, Paraxel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL), ICON Public Limited Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, Medpace Holdings, Inc etc.
Borneo Tallow Nut Oil or Sal Nut Oil Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

The major component of the Borneo tallow nut oil is stearic acid, Borneo tallow nut oil contains around 43% of stearic acid, mainly function as thickening agent in making soaps and candles. Borneo tallow nut oil primarily used as a substitute for cocoa butter and as an ingredient in candles and soaps. The growing demand for organic additives in the fast-moving consumer goods can be a driving factor for Borneo tallow nut oil.
Apoptosis Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Pfizer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Apoptosis Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2021-2027). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Abbott Laboratories, Aegera Therapeutics, Amgen, Bioniche Life Sciences, Chromo Therapeutics, EntreMed, Genta, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Xigen, Zentaris etc.
Portable Insulation Tester Market By Operation Type (Fixed, Portable, Handheld) and By Application (Electrical Installation, Cabling, Motors) - Forecast 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Portable Insulation Tester Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The global insulation tester market is nearing maturity and innovations in terms of...
ELECTRONICS

