Supreme Court rules in Tennessee/Mississippi water case

Tennessee has won a court fight with Mississippi over the rights to water in an aquifer under the border between the states.

In a unanimous Monday ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court said Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division has the right to pump water from the Middle Claiborne Aquifer, hundreds of feet below Memphis.

The Memphis Sand or Sparta Sand aquifers are different names for the portion of the Middle Claiborne Aquifer from which Memphis draws its drinking water.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on this water rights case is an historic and significant victory for Memphis,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “After years of litigation and demands by Mississippi that we pay them millions of dollars for using water from the aquifer, it’s a relief that this matter is finally resolved. It ensures that Memphians will continue to enjoy drinking water from the aquifer for generations to come.”

Mississippi said it was the exclusive right of DeSoto County to use water under the county and asked for more than $615 million in damages.

At issue was the principle of “equitable apportionment,” which, according to Chief Justice John Roberts, “aims to produce a fair allocation of a shared water resource between two or more states.”

DeSoto County and the state of Mississippi said equitable apportionment did not apply in this case, arguing the water belonged exclusively to them. The City of Memphis and MLGW — and, later, the state of Tennessee — argued the water was an interstate resource.

The case began in 2005, when Mississippi sued Memphis and MLGW, but the federal district court dismissed it because Mississippi neglected to name the state of Tennessee as a party. Mississippi resurrected it in 2014 by bringing it to the Supreme Court.

“Mississippi contends that it has sovereign ownership of all groundwater beneath its surface, so equitable apportionment ought not apply,” Roberts wrote. “We see things differently.”

A Special Master, appointed by the Supreme Court, determined in November 2020 that the aquifer was an interstate resource, meaning it must be shared.

Equitable apportionment normally applies to rivers and streams, with the goal of preventing upstream states from keeping water from downstream states.

“Mississippi suggests the Middle Claiborne Aquifer is distinguishable from interstate rivers and streams because its natural flow is ‘extremely slow,’” Roberts wrote.

This case established the same principles should apply to the aquifer, even if the water flows at the slow rate of 30 to 60 feet per year.

“We don’t take the position this is exclusively our aquifer, but what Mississippi is trying to argue is essentially that it is exclusively their aquifer and we must pay money in order to pump water out of the aquifer,” Memphis chief legal officer Jennifer Sink told The Daily Memphian last year.

The aquifer was discovered in 1886. It sits below eight states: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Today, MLGW pumps about 120 million gallons from the river every day, according to Roberts’ opinion.

“Ever since, water pumped from the aquifer has provided Memphis with an abundant supply of clean, affordable drinking water,” Roberts wrote.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery praised the decision.

“Private lawyers in Mississippi started this water fight -- claiming, in a rather novel theory, that its portion of an aquifer spanning eight states was an intrastate resource it owned exclusively,” Slatery said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

“We appreciate the unanimous ruling from the Court. We now have some finality,” Slatery said. “It’s a clear victory for Tennessee on all issues, and for all states who share underground water resources.”