Rise In Pregnancy Rates Has Been Observed, Resulting In Spiked Demand For Maternal Nutrition Products Spiked- Fact.MR Study

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Demand for multivitamin maternal nutrition products is driven majorly by North America, with nearly one-fourth of the production cluster positioned in the country, and favourable economy winds will bolster the Folate Nutrition market over the coming years. Key driving factors for maternal nutrition product demand are increasing manufacturing facilities and new...

