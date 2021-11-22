Steelers Week 11 snap counts showed a recipe for a bad game

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the New England Patriots. Baker Mayfield played well enough on the first drive, leading the team to a touchdown-scoring drive even after David Njoku dropped a pass in the end zone. After that, the game was dismal. This was a team-wide loss, but it’s also fair to pin extra blame on your leader. Mayfield’s interception on the second drive was basically a pick six. In a game where Cleveland was dominated so badly, it’s hard to point at one play as a possible difference maker. But if there was a play that could’ve possibly changed the course of the game, it was that one right there. New England firmly had all of the momentum.

