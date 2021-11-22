ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmsot pulled off an amazing comeback on Sunday Night Football as they erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Seal
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bengals#Underdogs#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc North#Draftkings Sportsbook
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
DraftKings
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks Steelers can bench Ben Roethlisberger for right now

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to evaluate their options with Ben Roethlisberger while they still have a playoff spot to protect. As painful as it may be for a fanbase that has grown accustomed to seeing No. 7 behind center week in and week out, Roethlisberger is actively costing the Steelers games with his poor play and limited offensive output. Sure, his veteran stature and knowledge of the offense has held mend some fences with new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but at this point, we know what the Steelers are with Big Ben behind center, and it’s not promising.
NFL
On3.com

Steelers release Thursday injury report ahead of game vs. Bengals

It’s another full injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released its second of the week on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was once again limited with two injuries to his pectoral and right shoulder, and linebacker TJ Watt was also limited continues to work his way back from hip and knee injuries. Cornerback Joe Haden was back to practice after missing Wednesday with a foot injury, too.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Make Decision On Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be throwing to a familiar face this Sunday. The team just announced that tight end Thaddeus Moss has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. While there’s no guarantee that Moss will receive any playing time against the Steelers this weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Won’t Have Star Player For Game vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to tie the AFC North lead for wins if they can beat the rival Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. But they’ll be without one of their key players as they try to get that W. On Saturday, the Steelers announced that starting cornerback Joe Haden has...
NFL

