NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to evaluate their options with Ben Roethlisberger while they still have a playoff spot to protect. As painful as it may be for a fanbase that has grown accustomed to seeing No. 7 behind center week in and week out, Roethlisberger is actively costing the Steelers games with his poor play and limited offensive output. Sure, his veteran stature and knowledge of the offense has held mend some fences with new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but at this point, we know what the Steelers are with Big Ben behind center, and it’s not promising.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO