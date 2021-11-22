ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Saints: Breaking down dominant Week 11 victory by the numbers

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Eagles finally got the home victory that has evaded them for weeks and the organization inched closer to the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Philadelphia rushed for over 240+ yards on the day and those weren’t the only numbers that defined offensive success for Nick Sirianni’s ballclub.

Here’s a breakdown of the dominant win by the numbers.

Jalen Hurts was marvelous

Hurts is the first NFL QB to rush for 3 touchdowns in a game since Russell Wilson in 2012.

Hurts made young history

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Hurts is the third-youngest quarterback (23 years, 106 days) since 1950 to rush for 3 touchdowns, joining Billy Kilmer (22 years, 40 days) in 1961 and Cam Newton (22 years, 207 days).

Eagles rushing history

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles have rushed for 200+ yards in back-to-back games for the 1st time as a franchise in 43 years.

Eagles scoring at record pace

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have scored 30+ points five times this year.

The 40-points are Philadelphia’s most points scored in a home game since 11/5/17 vs. Denver Broncos (W, 51-23).

Jake Elliott makes history

Jake Elliott

Elliott, who now has 478 career points, moved into sole possession of 3rd place on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list, trailing only David Akers (1,323, 1999-2010) and Bobby Walston (881, 1951-62) after connecting on 4 field goals Sunday. Elliott surpassed Harold Carmichael (474, 1971-83) and Steve Van Buren (464, 1944-51).

