This is Bill Belichick's dream season

By Alex Reimer
 6 days ago

It’s all coming up Belichick.

The Patriots are winners of five straight and the hottest team in a suddenly spastic AFC, a conference filled with flawed teams that perpetually take one step forward and two steps back. Belichick is back to breaking opponents, leading them to implode on and off the field. Josh Rosen’s pick-six Thursday was what it looks like when an NFL team combusts in real time.

It’s just like the old days, except this carnage is being engineered solely on Belichick’s terms. There’s no longer an icon standing under center taking half of the credit.

Belichick didn’t embrace Brady’s star turn. In fact, Seth Wickersham writes in his tell-all book that Belichick used to grouse to friends about Brady’s rising celebrity, lamenting that his quarterback’s life was becoming bigger than football. Publicly, Belichick even sometimes tried to downplay Brady’s triumphs. After Brady tore it up in the 2018 AFC Championship with a gashed hand, Belichick reminded everybody “we’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.”

Make no mistake: the Mac Jones hype is in full force, and even getting a little out of hand. On Friday, former safety Ryan Clark said on ESPN Jones has maybe the greatest intangibles “we’ve ever seen from a quarterback.”

But any praise levied towards Jones is a positive referendum on Belichick as well. Belichick played the draft board perfectly and picked Jones at No. 15 without surrendering any assets, and now, has the best quarterback in his class. It is a striking example of Belichick’s shrewdness as a general manager.

Moreover, Jones’ immediate development is rightfully viewed as validation for Belichick’s system. Unlike three of the quarterbacks taken ahead of him — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields — Jones landed in a situation where he can succeed.

That’s the Patriot Way.

But Jones, for all of his deserved accolades, is playing a supporting role in this five-game winning streak. The defense is dominating opposing quarterbacks, holding them to 91-of-163 for 175.8 yards per game with four touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On “The Greg Hill Show” Monday, Boomer Esiason said this one of the best defenses Belichick has ever had.

Their supremacy can’t only be attributed to their opponents’ ineptitude, either. Justin Herbert lit up the Steelers for 41 points on Sunday Night Football, and yet, looked helpless against the Patriots’ D.

The stars are all products of Belichick’s coaching, with the exception of high-priced Matthew Judon. Undrafted defensive backs J.C. Jackson and Adrian Phillips are thriving; Kyle Van Noy exploded with a pick-six and forced fumble Thursday; second-round pick Christian Barmore is developing into a fearsome interior pass-rusher.

As the rest of the NFL continues to spread it out, the Patriots are going against the grain and winning on defense with a complimentary offense. Belichick has been trying to remake the offense’s identity for years, dating back to his first-round selection of Sony Michel. Belichick has spent money on the line and draft capital on running backs. Now it’s all coming together.

The Patriots are back in first place, and there’s no debate about who deserves most of the credit. This is truly Belichick’s team.

